An average trading volume for PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) closed at $6.46 in the last session, up 6.43% from day before closing price of $6.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2277861 shares were traded. PCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PCT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On September 23, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.

On August 26, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on August 26, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 04 when Olson Dustin sold 1,174 shares for $6.51 per share. The transaction valued at 7,643 led to the insider holds 484,045 shares of the business.

Scott John Stewart sold 72,716 shares of PCT for $539,211 on Jul 20. The Director now owns 1,159,709 shares after completing the transaction at $7.42 per share. On Jul 19, another insider, Scott John Stewart, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 73,546 shares for $7.17 each. As a result, the insider received 527,215 and left with 1,232,425 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCT has reached a high of $10.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PCT traded on average about 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 163.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.02M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PCT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.85M with a Short Ratio of 20.50M, compared to 17.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.53% and a Short% of Float of 17.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $93.63M and the low estimate is $49.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3,610.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.