An average trading volume for SNDL Inc. (SNDL) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $2.05 in the prior trading day, SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) closed at $2.06, up 0.49%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2752596 shares were traded. SNDL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0100.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNDL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $0.60 to $0.70.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Hold to Sell on March 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $0.40 to $0.65.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDL has reached a high of $8.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4345, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4854.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.37M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 239.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.52M. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 21.35M with a Short Ratio of 17.78M, compared to 19.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.97% and a Short% of Float of 8.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $168.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $172.25M to a low estimate of $165.98M. As of the current estimate, SNDL Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.21M, an estimated increase of 1,401.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $172.3M, an increase of 877.60% less than the figure of $1,401.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $179.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $168.05M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNDL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $529.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $502.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $514.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.55M, up 1,138.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $702.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $739.54M and the low estimate is $671.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.