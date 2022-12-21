An investigation into MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s technical aspects

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563131 shares were traded. MDXG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MDXG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On July 26, 2021, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $23.

On March 19, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on March 19, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Stein Robert Benjamin sold 8,329 shares for $3.46 per share. The transaction valued at 28,785 led to the insider holds 278,673 shares of the business.

Stein Robert Benjamin sold 19,000 shares of MDXG for $65,284 on Sep 12. The President, Regenerative Med. now owns 287,002 shares after completing the transaction at $3.44 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Stein Robert Benjamin, who serves as the President, Regenerative Med. of the company, sold 8,503 shares for $4.04 each. As a result, the insider received 34,344 and left with 306,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDXG has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0348, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6338.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 482.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 535.94k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 113.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.95M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MDXG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.17M, compared to 3.11M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $66.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $70.8M to a low estimate of $65.2M. As of the current estimate, MiMedx Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $63.07M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.02M, an increase of 11.30% over than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $76.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.05M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDXG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $273.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $265.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $267.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $258.62M, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $304.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $312.73M and the low estimate is $297.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.