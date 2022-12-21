An overall feel about Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) closed at $2.10 down -2.78% from its previous closing price of $2.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2062646 shares were traded. AMRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 08, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $6.50.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 14, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when TPG GP A, LLC sold 3,884,600 shares for $2.34 per share. The transaction valued at 9,095,402 led to the insider holds 12,328,767 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRX has reached a high of $5.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2728, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0310.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMRX has traded an average of 1.08M shares per day and 2.08M over the past ten days. A total of 151.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.65M, compared to 4.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.09B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.35B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.