An overall feel about Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: CRF) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.06, down -4.72% from its previous closing price of $7.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1651241 shares were traded. CRF stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.06.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRF’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cornerstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 94.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRF has reached a high of $14.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.73.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRF traded 839.34K shares on average per day over the past three months and 815.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.08M. Shares short for CRF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.11M with a Short Ratio of 6.73M, compared to 6.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.32% and a Short% of Float of 7.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.15, CRF has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.41. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 29.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 26.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 19.68.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.