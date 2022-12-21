An overall feel about Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) closed at $7.10 up 2.16% from its previous closing price of $6.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 656655 shares were traded. UPLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Upland Software Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On November 04, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $30.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 04, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $64 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Burk Ian sold 6,266 shares for $7.52 per share. The transaction valued at 47,120 led to the insider holds 107,047 shares of the business.

Gill Kinloch III sold 8,300 shares of UPLD for $60,756 on Nov 07. The CLO and Secretary now owns 122,391 shares after completing the transaction at $7.32 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, COURTER STEPHEN E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $7.06 each. As a result, the insider received 24,710 and left with 31,864 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPLD has reached a high of $21.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UPLD has traded an average of 392.97K shares per day and 461.38k over the past ten days. A total of 31.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.26M. Insiders hold about 9.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for UPLD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 1.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.94% and a Short% of Float of 4.27%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.96 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $1.72, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $78.38M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $79.01M to a low estimate of $77.61M. As of the current estimate, Upland Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.05M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.81M, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $79.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $317.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $315M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $316.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $302.02M, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $324.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $329M and the low estimate is $319.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.