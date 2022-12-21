Are analysts optimistic about Kura Oncology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KURA) stock?

The closing price of Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) was $11.99 for the day, down -1.72% from the previous closing price of $12.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1110545 shares were traded. KURA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.85.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KURA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.60 and its Current Ratio is at 17.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On February 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Bair Teresa Brophy sold 2,100 shares for $15.22 per share. The transaction valued at 31,965 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KURA has reached a high of $19.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.03.

Shares Statistics:

KURA traded an average of 1.12M shares per day over the past three months and 1.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.56M. Shares short for KURA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.2M with a Short Ratio of 7.15M, compared to 8.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.77% and a Short% of Float of 10.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.07 and -$2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.19. EPS for the following year is -$2.56, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.09 and -$3.76.