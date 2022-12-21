Are analysts optimistic about Match Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MTCH) stock?

The closing price of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) was $40.02 for the day, down -0.87% from the previous closing price of $40.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3233692 shares were traded. MTCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.60.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MTCH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 08, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

On September 15, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $62.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on September 15, 2022, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Kim Bernard Jin bought 16,000 shares for $63.58 per share. The transaction valued at 1,017,280 led to the insider holds 16,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Match’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 105.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTCH has reached a high of $136.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.28.

Shares Statistics:

MTCH traded an average of 4.54M shares per day over the past three months and 6.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 281.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MTCH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.72M with a Short Ratio of 11.83M, compared to 11.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.79% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MTCH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 18, 2018 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 09, 2015. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.84 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $2.05, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.05 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $800.5M to a low estimate of $783.4M. As of the current estimate, Match Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $801.84M, an estimated decrease of -1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $811.21M, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of -$1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $833M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $786.17M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.98B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.75B and the low estimate is $3.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.