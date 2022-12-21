Are Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) closed at $43.00 down -3.37% from its previous closing price of $44.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7279782 shares were traded. ROKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Roku Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 11, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $45.

Rosenblatt Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Fuchsberg Gilbert sold 2,040 shares for $59.16 per share. The transaction valued at 120,686 led to the insider holds 32,645 shares of the business.

Katz Gidon sold 7,010 shares of ROKU for $395,785 on Nov 16. The President, Consumer Experience now owns 13,917 shares after completing the transaction at $56.46 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Ozgen Mustafa, who serves as the President, Devices of the company, sold 8,970 shares for $56.46 each. As a result, the insider received 506,446 and left with 16,860 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROKU has reached a high of $241.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ROKU has traded an average of 8.61M shares per day and 6.83M over the past ten days. A total of 138.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.47M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ROKU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.64M with a Short Ratio of 12.00M, compared to 9.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.71% and a Short% of Float of 8.83%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$1.42, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.06, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.2 and -$3.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.31. EPS for the following year is -$2.75, with 24 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$4.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.76B, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.4B and the low estimate is $2.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.