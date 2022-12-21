As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) offers stability

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) closed the day trading at $6.10 up 0.66% from the previous closing price of $6.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4224885 shares were traded. IOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.96.

For a better understanding of IOVA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $6 from $20 previously.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Rothbaum Wayne P. bought 10,000,000 shares for $6.50 per share. The transaction valued at 65,000,000 led to the insider holds 18,067,333 shares of the business.

MCPEAK MERRILL A bought 10,000 shares of IOVA for $63,100 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 238,633 shares after completing the transaction at $6.31 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Vogt Frederick G, who serves as the Interim CEO & General Counsel of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $5.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,980 and bolstered with 2,000 shares of the company.

Over the past 52 weeks, IOVA has reached a high of $20.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.40.

Over the past 3-months, IOVA traded about 3.73M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IOVA traded about 5.77M shares per day. A total of 157.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.85M. Shares short for IOVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.17M with a Short Ratio of 18.72M, compared to 19.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.51% and a Short% of Float of 12.10%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.29 and -$2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.51. EPS for the following year is -$2.41, with 13 analysts recommending between -$1.9 and -$3.15.