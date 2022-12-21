As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) offers stability

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) closed the day trading at $0.83 down -9.18% from the previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0835 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7683528 shares were traded. THTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7675.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of THTX, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On July 29, 2021, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $3.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THTX has reached a high of $3.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7888, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2057.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, THTX traded about 276.87K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, THTX traded about 202.46k shares per day. A total of 95.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.12M. Insiders hold about 1.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.79% stake in the company. Shares short for THTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 88.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 97.03k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.09% and a Short% of Float of 0.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $22.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $23M to a low estimate of $22.1M. As of the current estimate, Theratechnologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.75M, an estimated increase of 20.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.5M, an increase of 15.90% less than the figure of $20.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.82M, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $95.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $96M and the low estimate is $95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.