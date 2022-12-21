Considering Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $1.54 in the prior trading day, Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) closed at $1.46, down -5.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 651542 shares were traded. KRON stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4301.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KRON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.20 and its Current Ratio is at 13.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On June 24, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on June 24, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when DiMartino Jorge sold 18,657 shares for $1.81 per share. The transaction valued at 33,680 led to the insider holds 219,478 shares of the business.

Dinsmore Christopher sold 9,138 shares of KRON for $16,496 on Dec 12. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 162,936 shares after completing the transaction at $1.81 per share. On May 19, another insider, BISCHOFBERGER NORBERT W, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 300,000 shares for $3.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,134,510 and bolstered with 809,609 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRON has reached a high of $15.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3376, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2149.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 180.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 276.35k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.08M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KRON as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.67M with a Short Ratio of 3.54M, compared to 3.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.46% and a Short% of Float of 8.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.71, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.62 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.45 and -$2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.6. EPS for the following year is -$3.11, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.49 and -$3.77.