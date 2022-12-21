ENTG (Entegris Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Entegris Inc.’s stock clocked out at $64.62, up 0.33% from its previous closing price of $64.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1567321 shares were traded. ENTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.05.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ENTG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $108.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when O’Neill James Anthony sold 3,297 shares for $115.00 per share. The transaction valued at 379,155 led to the insider holds 15,131 shares of the business.

GRAVES GREGORY B sold 12,142 shares of ENTG for $1,616,092 on Mar 31. The EVP & CFO now owns 20,980 shares after completing the transaction at $133.10 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Edlund Todd James, who serves as the EVP & COO of the company, sold 24,289 shares for $137.32 each. As a result, the insider received 3,335,408 and left with 175,399 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Entegris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENTG has reached a high of $142.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ENTG traded 1.94M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 148.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.90M. Shares short for ENTG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.57M with a Short Ratio of 7.10M, compared to 4.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, ENTG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.50. The current Payout Ratio is 18.70% for ENTG, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.53 and $3.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.1. EPS for the following year is $4.38, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.4 and $3.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $1.01B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $995.7M. As of the current estimate, Entegris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $583.55M, an estimated increase of 73.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 60.10% less than the figure of $73.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $963.17M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.3B, up 46.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.61B and the low estimate is $3.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.