FRSH (Freshworks Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) closed at $14.50 up 3.13% from its previous closing price of $14.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1508288 shares were traded. FRSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Freshworks Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On October 18, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on October 18, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when GANDHI SAMEER K bought 34,000 shares for $14.78 per share. The transaction valued at 502,520 led to the insider holds 3,112,212 shares of the business.

Accel Leaders 3 GP Associates bought 34,000 shares of FRSH for $502,520 on Dec 14. The Member of 10% owner group now owns 3,112,212 shares after completing the transaction at $14.78 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, GANDHI SAMEER K, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 91,901 shares for $14.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,375,758 and bolstered with 3,081,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRSH has reached a high of $29.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FRSH has traded an average of 1.28M shares per day and 1.74M over the past ten days. A total of 286.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.33M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FRSH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.98M with a Short Ratio of 11.42M, compared to 13.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 8.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $125.44M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $126.5M to a low estimate of $123.76M. As of the current estimate, Freshworks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.83M, an estimated increase of 38.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.08M, an increase of 26.20% less than the figure of $38.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $134.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $128.76M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $497M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $488.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $494.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $371.02M, up 33.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $618.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $636M and the low estimate is $573.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.