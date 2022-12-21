GDRX (GoodRx Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) closed at $4.66 in the last session, down -0.43% from day before closing price of $4.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1609897 shares were traded. GDRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GDRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On November 04, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Slutsky Andrew sold 35,829 shares for $32.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1,160,796 led to the insider holds 2,884,529 shares of the business.

Idea Men, LLC sold 2,600 shares of GDRX for $85,927 on Jan 03. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $33.05 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Voermann Karsten, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $33.05 each. As a result, the insider received 413,182 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDRX has reached a high of $36.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9652, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.4205.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GDRX traded on average about 1.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.73M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 412.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.59M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GDRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.2M with a Short Ratio of 10.17M, compared to 11.84M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.06% and a Short% of Float of 19.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $185.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $186.22M to a low estimate of $184.63M. As of the current estimate, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $194.89M, an estimated decrease of -4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $204.24M, a decrease of -4.20% over than the figure of -$4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $226.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $194M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $807.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $774.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $784.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $745.42M, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $893.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $990.04M and the low estimate is $841.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.