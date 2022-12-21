How is Aeva Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE: AEVA) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1418575 shares were traded. AEVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4150.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AEVA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.10 and its Current Ratio is at 22.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $5 previously.

On April 14, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.

On July 19, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $11.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on July 19, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Zadesky Stephen Paul sold 12,500 shares for $1.86 per share. The transaction valued at 23,312 led to the insider holds 12,500 shares of the business.

Sinha Saurabh sold 11,997 shares of AEVA for $33,001 on Sep 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 192,797 shares after completing the transaction at $2.75 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 46.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEVA has reached a high of $8.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7846, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9272.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.54M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 217.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.72M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AEVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.97M with a Short Ratio of 8.41M, compared to 7.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 5.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3M to a low estimate of $1.4M. As of the current estimate, Aeva Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.48M, an estimated decrease of -44.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.41M, an increase of 53.50% over than the figure of -$44.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.27M, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $73M and the low estimate is $15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 299.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.