How is Nkarta Inc.’s (NASDAQ: NKTX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $6.23 in the prior trading day, Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) closed at $6.16, down -1.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 727998 shares were traded. NKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NKTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.20 and its Current Ratio is at 15.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on October 10, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On July 28, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

On July 18, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on July 18, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Brandenberger Ralph sold 842 shares for $14.02 per share. The transaction valued at 11,805 led to the insider holds 7,800 shares of the business.

HASTINGS PAUL J sold 498 shares of NKTX for $6,474 on Sep 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 250,461 shares after completing the transaction at $13.00 per share. On Sep 28, another insider, HASTINGS PAUL J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 23,376 shares for $13.03 each. As a result, the insider received 304,615 and left with 250,959 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKTX has reached a high of $20.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 588.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.32M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NKTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.87M with a Short Ratio of 4.22M, compared to 5.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.06% and a Short% of Float of 13.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.31 and -$2.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.6. EPS for the following year is -$2.91, with 12 analysts recommending between -$2.56 and -$3.33.