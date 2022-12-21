I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT).

After finishing at $14.73 in the prior trading day, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) closed at $14.20, down -3.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1201699 shares were traded. ARQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARQT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.30 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

On March 17, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

On June 30, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $58.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on June 30, 2021, with a $58 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Watanabe Todd Franklin sold 1,000 shares for $17.06 per share. The transaction valued at 17,060 led to the insider holds 378,907 shares of the business.

Matsuda Masaru sold 1,720 shares of ARQT for $31,289 on Nov 21. The insider now owns 19,535 shares after completing the transaction at $18.19 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Welgus Howard G., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,403 shares for $20.01 each. As a result, the insider received 68,103 and left with 165,825 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1276.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARQT has reached a high of $27.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 763.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 918.24k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 60.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.78M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ARQT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.85M with a Short Ratio of 9.49M, compared to 5.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.39% and a Short% of Float of 18.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.26 and a low estimate of -$1.92, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.38, with high estimates of -$1.23 and low estimates of -$1.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.24 and -$5.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.55. EPS for the following year is -$4.42, with 9 analysts recommending between -$3.47 and -$5.28.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $57.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80.6M and the low estimate is $20.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,644.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.