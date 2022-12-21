I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Blackstone Inc. (BX).

The price of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) closed at $73.09 in the last session, down -0.53% from day before closing price of $73.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6058560 shares were traded. BX stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.24.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on December 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $90 from $98 previously.

On November 22, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $85.50 to $67.50.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $85.50.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on October 19, 2022, with a $85.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L. sold 6,341,568 shares for $8.00 per share. The transaction valued at 50,732,544 led to the insider holds 83,109 shares of the business.

Porat Ruth bought 20,000 shares of BX for $1,670,960 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $83.55 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Blackstone Holdings III L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 12,154,671 shares for $7.46 each. As a result, the insider received 90,673,846 and left with 295 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Blackstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BX has reached a high of $138.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BX traded on average about 5.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.32M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 742.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 696.24M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 20.03M with a Short Ratio of 17.64M, compared to 17.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BX is 6.03, which was 2.69 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.66.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $4.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.15. EPS for the following year is $5.4, with 16 analysts recommending between $6.26 and $4.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.83B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.85B to a low estimate of $2.82B. As of the current estimate, Blackstone Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.46B, an estimated decrease of -36.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.99B, a decrease of -14.50% over than the figure of -$36.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.99B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.66B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.35B and the low estimate is $11.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.