I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA).

The price of Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) closed at $1.06 in the last session, up 17.37% from day before closing price of $0.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1569 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4475375 shares were traded. EDSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EDSA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Nijhawan Pardeep bought 20,000 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 32,078 led to the insider holds 594,812 shares of the business.

Brooks Michael J bought 3,000 shares of EDSA for $4,483 on Jun 29. The President now owns 26,241 shares after completing the transaction at $1.49 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Brooks Michael J, who serves as the President of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $1.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,816 and bolstered with 23,241 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDSA has reached a high of $6.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9394, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7798.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EDSA traded on average about 198.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 58.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.62M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EDSA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 302.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 84.27k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 3.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.43. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 2 analysts recommending between $5.1 and -$1.42.