I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX).

After finishing at $1.79 in the prior trading day, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) closed at $1.87, up 4.47%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 587702 shares were traded. LX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 20, 2021, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $4.30.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on June 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15.30 to $18.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LexinFintech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LX has reached a high of $3.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6194, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0814.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 683.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 735.38k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 168.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.24M. Insiders hold about 4.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.28M, compared to 1.66M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.67B, down -18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.