In What Direction Will HyreCar Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) was $0.40 for the day, down -2.44% from the previous closing price of $0.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 626231 shares were traded. HYRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4244 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3911.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HYRE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Ladenburg Thalmann on November 10, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10.50 from $15 previously.

On August 11, 2021, Ladenburg Thalmann Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $15.

On July 22, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on July 22, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Allan Brian bought 10,000 shares for $1.18 per share. The transaction valued at 11,809 led to the insider holds 143,683 shares of the business.

De Bock Serge sold 29,025 shares of HYRE for $33,669 on Sep 13. The CFO now owns 158,204 shares after completing the transaction at $1.16 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Arctis Global LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,157,943 shares for $0.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,000,000 and bolstered with 3,920,849 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYRE has reached a high of $4.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6415, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1254.

Shares Statistics:

HYRE traded an average of 361.84K shares per day over the past three months and 246.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.82M. Insiders hold about 19.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HYRE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 1.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.44% and a Short% of Float of 5.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.71 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.56.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.52M to a low estimate of $10.06M. As of the current estimate, HyreCar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.93M, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.31M, an increase of 18.30% over than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.01M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.72M, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.36M and the low estimate is $52.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.