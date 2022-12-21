In What Direction Will Precigen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Goes From Here?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 703426 shares were traded. PGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PGEN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on November 18, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On February 25, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

On February 22, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on February 22, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Thomasian Harry Jr. bought 24,500 shares for $2.09 per share. The transaction valued at 51,205 led to the insider holds 56,390 shares of the business.

KINDLER JEFFREY B sold 50,000 shares of PGEN for $115,000 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 214,411 shares after completing the transaction at $2.30 per share. On May 17, another insider, Perez Jeffrey Thomas, who serves as the SVP, IP Affairs of the company, sold 14,778 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider received 18,916 and left with 333,502 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGEN has reached a high of $4.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7348, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8199.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PGEN traded about 789.38K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PGEN traded about 675.64k shares per day. A total of 200.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.37M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PGEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.92M with a Short Ratio of 7.05M, compared to 9.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.80% and a Short% of Float of 6.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $103.87M, down -29.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.9M and the low estimate is $12.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -69.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.