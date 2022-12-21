In What Direction Will Velo3D Inc.’s (NYSE:VLD) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Velo3D Inc. (NYSE: VLD) was $1.69 for the day, up 5.63% from the previous closing price of $1.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2308389 shares were traded. VLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VLD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.40.

On March 04, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $7.

On October 26, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Needham initiated its Buy rating on October 26, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Youssef Renette sold 10,191 shares for $2.61 per share. The transaction valued at 26,646 led to the insider holds 29,549 shares of the business.

McCombe William D. sold 14,470 shares of VLD for $37,835 on Nov 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 125,270 shares after completing the transaction at $2.61 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Chung Bernard, who serves as the Vice President, Finance of the company, sold 2,424 shares for $2.61 each. As a result, the insider received 6,338 and left with 104,223 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLD has reached a high of $10.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7914, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8194.

Shares Statistics:

VLD traded an average of 1.45M shares per day over the past three months and 1.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 185.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.43M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VLD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.69M with a Short Ratio of 9.47M, compared to 8.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.70% and a Short% of Float of 14.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.05M to a low estimate of $18.7M. As of the current estimate, Velo3D Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.71M, an estimated increase of 178.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.62M, an increase of 203.70% over than the figure of $178.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.68M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $89.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $87.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.44M, up 219.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $148.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $158.45M and the low estimate is $137.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.