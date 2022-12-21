Invest in Snap Inc. (SNAP) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) closed at $8.21 in the last session, up 0.24% from day before closing price of $8.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19186824 shares were traded. SNAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNAP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 99.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on December 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $10 from $12 previously.

On October 21, 2022, Truist reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $10.

Susquehanna reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on October 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Andersen Derek sold 57,281 shares for $8.47 per share. The transaction valued at 484,924 led to the insider holds 1,109,743 shares of the business.

Morrow Rebecca sold 1,901 shares of SNAP for $16,096 on Dec 16. The CAO and Controller now owns 265,962 shares after completing the transaction at $8.47 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Hunter Jerry James, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 72,234 shares for $8.47 each. As a result, the insider received 611,547 and left with 2,885,556 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAP has reached a high of $49.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNAP traded on average about 42.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 31.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.23B. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 56.3M with a Short Ratio of 66.29M, compared to 58.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 23 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 31 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.31B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Snap Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.12B, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.93B and the low estimate is $4.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.