Investing in CarMax Inc. (KMX) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, CarMax Inc.’s stock clocked out at $57.76, down -0.57% from its previous closing price of $58.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4278697 shares were traded. KMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.27.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KMX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on October 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $64 from $105 previously.

On September 09, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $146 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Cafritz Diane L sold 15,555 shares for $94.75 per share. The transaction valued at 1,473,836 led to the insider holds 4,988 shares of the business.

Shamim Mohammad sold 3,456 shares of KMX for $324,553 on Jul 18. The EVP and CITO now owns 8,769 shares after completing the transaction at $93.91 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Cafritz Diane L, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel & CHRO of the company, sold 18,092 shares for $91.06 each. As a result, the insider received 1,647,430 and left with 4,988 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CarMax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMX has reached a high of $139.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KMX traded 2.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 158.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.36M. Shares short for KMX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.08M with a Short Ratio of 17.45M, compared to 13.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.91% and a Short% of Float of 10.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $1.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $1.18 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.77 and $3.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.97. EPS for the following year is $4.43, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.64 and $3.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.9B, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.31B and the low estimate is $29.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.