Investing in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB) closed at $0.52 down -2.07% from its previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0110 from its previous closing price. On the day, 716989 shares were traded. MTNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5614 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on January 27, 2020, with a $3 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 60.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTNB has reached a high of $1.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6909, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7430.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTNB has traded an average of 369.29K shares per day and 742.04k over the past ten days. A total of 216.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.61M. Insiders hold about 3.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MTNB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.56M, compared to 1.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.77%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33k, up 15,415.20% from the average estimate.