Is this a Prime Time To acquire Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) stock

After finishing at $38.78 in the prior trading day, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) closed at $41.82, up 7.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1462342 shares were traded. AKRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AKRO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.00 and its Current Ratio is at 15.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on September 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $50 from $10 previously.

On October 19, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $27.

On September 10, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 10, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Yale Catriona sold 5,000 shares for $43.23 per share. The transaction valued at 216,137 led to the insider holds 86,268 shares of the business.

Cheng Andrew sold 10,000 shares of AKRO for $460,700 on Dec 01. The President & CEO now owns 310,148 shares after completing the transaction at $46.07 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Skorpios Trust, who serves as the Former 10% owner of the company, sold 1,636,000 shares for $43.50 each. As a result, the insider received 71,166,000 and left with 3,271,829 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKRO has reached a high of $48.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 772.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 46.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.82M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.51% stake in the company. Shares short for AKRO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.97M with a Short Ratio of 4.95M, compared to 5.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.56% and a Short% of Float of 10.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.64 and low estimates of -$0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.79 and -$3.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.01. EPS for the following year is -$3.6, with 5 analysts recommending between -$3.29 and -$4.1.