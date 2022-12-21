Is this a Prime Time To acquire CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) stock

The price of CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) closed at $11.03 in the last session, up 2.60% from day before closing price of $10.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 577425 shares were traded. CINC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.87.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CINC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 52.00 and its Current Ratio is at 52.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 07, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on November 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Sofinnova Partners SAS bought 133,333 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,999,990 led to the insider holds 4,220,979 shares of the business.

5AM Partners VI, LLC bought 600,000 shares of CINC for $18,000,000 on Aug 15. The 10% Owner now owns 3,953,990 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 83,000 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,490,000 and bolstered with 4,209,470 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CINC has reached a high of $43.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.95.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CINC traded on average about 420.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 385.85k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.84M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CINC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.16M, compared to 791.28k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.95% and a Short% of Float of 6.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.09 and -$2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.3. EPS for the following year is -$2.9, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.39 and -$3.46.