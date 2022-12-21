It’s a good day to be an Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.39, down -3.52% from its previous closing price of $7.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2861961 shares were traded. CLM stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLM’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cornerstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 109.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLM has reached a high of $14.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.09.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLM traded 1.70M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 204.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.51M. Shares short for CLM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.32M with a Short Ratio of 11.11M, compared to 8.72M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.22, CLM has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.47. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 29.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 26.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 20.01.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.