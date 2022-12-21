It’s a good day to be an Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Gatos Silver Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.85, down -2.28% from its previous closing price of $3.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1347310 shares were traded. GATO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GATO’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15.50 to $4.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Underperform on January 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $4.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GATO has reached a high of $11.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6010, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5047.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GATO traded 360.72K shares on average per day over the past three months and 369.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.51M. Insiders hold about 0.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.49% stake in the company. Shares short for GATO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.61M, compared to 1.93M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 6.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GATO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $194M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $251.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $121.5M, up 106.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $230.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $278M and the low estimate is $183M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.