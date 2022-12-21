It’s an appealing income play to consider Coherent Corp. (COHR)

The price of Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ: COHR) closed at $33.72 in the last session, up 0.27% from day before closing price of $33.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1300311 shares were traded. COHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.17.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COHR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 331.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on December 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $45 from $43 previously.

On December 02, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when KRAMER FRANCIS J sold 2,936 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 117,440 led to the insider holds 272,685 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Coherent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 85.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COHR has reached a high of $75.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COHR traded on average about 1.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.95M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 138.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.45M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for COHR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.81M with a Short Ratio of 6.81M, compared to 6.35M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.92% and a Short% of Float of 5.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.93 and $2.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.64. EPS for the following year is $4.5, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.43 and $3.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.35B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.32B. As of the current estimate, Coherent Corp.’s year-ago sales were $808.61M, an estimated increase of 66.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.32B, up 63.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.18B and the low estimate is $5.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.