It’s an appealing income play to consider MongoDB Inc. (MDB)

After finishing at $193.36 in the prior trading day, MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) closed at $200.13, up 3.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1499552 shares were traded. MDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $201.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $190.30.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MDB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $240.

On December 07, 2022, JMP Securities Upgraded its rating to Mkt Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $215.

Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $400 to $305.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Cochran Hope F sold 1,175 shares for $208.65 per share. The transaction valued at 245,164 led to the insider holds 7,674 shares of the business.

Ittycheria Dev sold 70,000 shares of MDB for $14,000,000 on Dec 12. The President & CEO now owns 194,646 shares after completing the transaction at $200.00 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, MERRIMAN DWIGHT A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 14,095 shares for $154.02 each. As a result, the insider received 2,170,930 and left with 1,322,954 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDB has reached a high of $570.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 173.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 273.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.79M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 68.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.20M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MDB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 4.51M, compared to 4.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.58% and a Short% of Float of 6.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 22 analysts recommending between $0.67 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $873.78M, up 38.30% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.