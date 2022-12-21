It’s an appealing income play to consider Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)

The price of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) closed at $29.20 in the last session, up 6.80% from day before closing price of $27.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 540207 shares were traded. RYTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.24.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RYTM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.90 and its Current Ratio is at 10.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $20.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on June 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Cramer Pamela J. sold 13,493 shares for $24.83 per share. The transaction valued at 335,031 led to the insider holds 2,224 shares of the business.

Cramer Pamela J. sold 901 shares of RYTM for $10,524 on Jul 27. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 2,224 shares after completing the transaction at $11.68 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Smith Hunter C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 7,547 shares for $4.08 each. As a result, the insider received 30,792 and left with 57,614 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 99.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYTM has reached a high of $30.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RYTM traded on average about 751.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 676.99k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 56.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.17M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.29% stake in the company. Shares short for RYTM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.62M with a Short Ratio of 7.87M, compared to 6.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.67% and a Short% of Float of 19.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.86 and a low estimate of -$1.08, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.88, with high estimates of -$0.76 and low estimates of -$1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.61 and -$4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.81. EPS for the following year is -$2.99, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.03 and -$3.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.94M to a low estimate of $3.8M. As of the current estimate, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $930k, an estimated increase of 443.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.42M, an increase of 308.40% less than the figure of $443.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.15M, up 653.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80.42M and the low estimate is $32.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 178.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.