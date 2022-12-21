It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) stock

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) closed the day trading at $138.02 down -0.83% from the previous closing price of $139.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5885241 shares were traded. TEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $139.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $133.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TEAM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $155.

On November 04, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $283 to $148.

Macquarie Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $287 to $147.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Cannon-Brookes Michael sold 8,614 shares for $139.63 per share. The transaction valued at 1,202,812 led to the insider holds 68,912 shares of the business.

Farquhar Scott sold 8,614 shares of TEAM for $1,202,809 on Dec 19. The Co-CEO, Co-Founder now owns 68,912 shares after completing the transaction at $139.63 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, BHARADWAJ ANUTTHARA, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 667 shares for $145.49 each. As a result, the insider received 97,042 and left with 135,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 104.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEAM has reached a high of $399.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 156.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 212.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TEAM traded about 3.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TEAM traded about 6.32M shares per day. A total of 254.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.95M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TEAM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.57M, compared to 3.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 3.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.1 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $2.34, with 22 analysts recommending between $4.22 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $806.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $833.4M to a low estimate of $795.67M. As of the current estimate, Atlassian Corporation’s year-ago sales were $582.32M, an estimated increase of 38.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8B, up 29.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.16B and the low estimate is $4.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.