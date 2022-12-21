MKTW (MarketWise Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of MarketWise Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) closed at $1.70 in the last session, down -4.49% from day before closing price of $1.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 924148 shares were traded. MKTW stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7000.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MKTW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 11, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Hodgson Riaan bought 30,000 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 67,038 led to the insider holds 151,689 shares of the business.

Hodgson Riaan bought 26,149 shares of MKTW for $55,786 on Nov 08. The Director now owns 121,689 shares after completing the transaction at $2.13 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Stansberry Frank Porter, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 38,128 shares for $2.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 94,939 and bolstered with 1,570,414 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MarketWise’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKTW has reached a high of $7.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2173, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0919.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MKTW traded on average about 143.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 232.01k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 319.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.04M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MKTW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 612.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 1.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 6.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $119.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $128.4M to a low estimate of $111.3M. As of the current estimate, MarketWise Inc.’s year-ago sales were $145.7M, an estimated decrease of -17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $123.28M, a decrease of -15.90% over than the figure of -$17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $132M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $105M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKTW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $522.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $481.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $508.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $549.18M, down -7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $522.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $578.49M and the low estimate is $476M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.