PTON (Peloton Interactive Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) closed at $10.45 in the last session, down -0.29% from day before closing price of $10.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9426131 shares were traded. PTON stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.18.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PTON’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $12 from $14 previously.

On November 02, 2022, BofA Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $19 to $16.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on October 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Cotter Jennifer Cunningham sold 530 shares for $11.01 per share. The transaction valued at 5,835 led to the insider holds 39,239 shares of the business.

Cotter Jennifer Cunningham sold 15,332 shares of PTON for $170,536 on Nov 16. The Chief Content Officer now owns 39,769 shares after completing the transaction at $11.12 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Cortese Thomas, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 11,445 shares for $11.17 each. As a result, the insider received 127,848 and left with 18,719 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTON has reached a high of $42.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.31.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PTON traded on average about 14.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.85M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 339.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 310.65M. Insiders hold about 0.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PTON as of Oct 13, 2022 were 41.93M with a Short Ratio of 42.14M, compared to 34.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.39% and a Short% of Float of 15.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$1.22, while EPS last year was -$1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$3.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.07. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 26 analysts recommending between $0.48 and -$2.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.58B, down -14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.15B and the low estimate is $2.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.