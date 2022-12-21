SKYW (SkyWest Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, SkyWest Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.82, down -2.53% from its previous closing price of $16.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 643550 shares were traded. SKYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.81.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SKYW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when SIMMONS ROBERT J sold 7,783 shares for $24.67 per share. The transaction valued at 191,996 led to the insider holds 62,283 shares of the business.

ATKIN JERRY C bought 55,000 shares of SKYW for $1,393,150 on Mar 11. The Director now owns 270,903 shares after completing the transaction at $25.33 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, ATKIN JERRY C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 55,000 shares for $25.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,393,150 and bolstered with 311,184 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SkyWest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKYW has reached a high of $42.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SKYW traded 558.54K shares on average per day over the past three months and 827.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SKYW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.43M with a Short Ratio of 1.70M, compared to 1.98M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.81% and a Short% of Float of 6.78%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SKYW, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 05, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.61, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.77 and $1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $1.87, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $761.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $799M to a low estimate of $723.3M. As of the current estimate, SkyWest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $777.16M, an estimated decrease of -2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $819M, an increase of 17.50% over than the figure of -$2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $819M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $819M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.71B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.66B and the low estimate is $2.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.