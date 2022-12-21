Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) closed the day trading at $1.02 up 6.55% from the previous closing price of $0.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0627 from its previous closing price. On the day, 934603 shares were traded. SONN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9140.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SONN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONN has reached a high of $9.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2362, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1721.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SONN traded about 4.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SONN traded about 110.32k shares per day. A total of 7.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.23M. Insiders hold about 1.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SONN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 169.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 42.72k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.51 and a low estimate of -$1.51, while EPS last year was -$2.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.15, with high estimates of -$1.15 and low estimates of -$1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.68 and -$6.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.68. EPS for the following year is -$4.91, with 1 analysts recommending between -$4.91 and -$4.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $400k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $400k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $400k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $484k, down -17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $100k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100k and the low estimate is $100k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -75.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.