Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $8.32 in the prior trading day, Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) closed at $7.71, down -7.33%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3142306 shares were traded. SHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.66.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 05, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sotera’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHC has reached a high of $24.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.80.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 280.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 273.64M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SHC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.13M with a Short Ratio of 7.99M, compared to 6.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 6.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $1.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $998M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $931.48M, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.