Sunrun Inc. (RUN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) closed the day trading at $26.20 down -3.75% from the previous closing price of $27.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4832329 shares were traded. RUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.08.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RUN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On November 15, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Abajian Danny sold 295 shares for $29.61 per share. The transaction valued at 8,735 led to the insider holds 148,348 shares of the business.

Jurich Lynn Michelle sold 4,775 shares of RUN for $149,546 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 1,444,588 shares after completing the transaction at $31.32 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Philpot Michelle, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 478 shares for $31.31 each. As a result, the insider received 14,966 and left with 37,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sunrun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 90.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 259.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUN has reached a high of $39.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RUN traded about 7.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RUN traded about 5.7M shares per day. A total of 212.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.65M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RUN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 29.75M with a Short Ratio of 28.98M, compared to 26.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.03% and a Short% of Float of 16.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and -$1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 20 analysts recommending between $0.9 and -$1.46.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $565.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $669.6M to a low estimate of $466M. As of the current estimate, Sunrun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $438.76M, an estimated increase of 28.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $559.32M, an increase of 28.50% less than the figure of $28.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $652.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $425M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 36.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.81B and the low estimate is $2.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.