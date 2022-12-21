The name Lilium N.V. (LILM) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) closed at $1.19 up 2.59% from its previous closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568361 shares were traded. LILM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1506.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lilium N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on December 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $1 from $2 previously.

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on April 28, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LILM has reached a high of $9.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5954, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5635.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LILM has traded an average of 1.30M shares per day and 1.5M over the past ten days. A total of 285.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.16M. Insiders hold about 66.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LILM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.27M with a Short Ratio of 7.78M, compared to 6.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 5.51%.