There are many powerful catalysts in the market: AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) can be one of them

The closing price of AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) was $0.79 for the day, up 2.42% from the previous closing price of $0.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0187 from its previous closing price. On the day, 763795 shares were traded. AVRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AVRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 19, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $7.

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2021, with a $23 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVRO has reached a high of $4.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7382, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9403.

Shares Statistics:

AVRO traded an average of 376.87K shares per day over the past three months and 485.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.60M. Insiders hold about 2.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AVRO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 286.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.31M, compared to 290.48k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 0.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.53 and -$2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.33. EPS for the following year is -$1.97, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$2.84.