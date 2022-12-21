There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) can be one of them

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) closed the day trading at $2.21 down -2.64% from the previous closing price of $2.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2445414 shares were traded. BFLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BFLY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on November 29, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

On October 04, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.50.

On December 17, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on December 17, 2021, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Shahida Darius sold 26,885 shares for $2.36 per share. The transaction valued at 63,446 led to the insider holds 629,908 shares of the business.

Quander Troy sold 374 shares of BFLY for $980 on Dec 14. The SVP, Regulatory and Quality now owns 172,993 shares after completing the transaction at $2.62 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Stoica Andrei G, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 4,776 shares for $4.76 each. As a result, the insider received 22,740 and left with 457,022 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BFLY has reached a high of $8.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6568, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2436.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BFLY traded about 2.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BFLY traded about 2.9M shares per day. A total of 200.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.20M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BFLY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.89M with a Short Ratio of 19.09M, compared to 24.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.47% and a Short% of Float of 15.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.89 and -$0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.93 and -$0.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $83.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.56M, up 33.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $112.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115M and the low estimate is $110M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.