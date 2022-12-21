There are many powerful catalysts in the market: GitLab Inc. (GTLB) can be one of them

The closing price of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) was $46.46 for the day, up 2.83% from the previous closing price of $45.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1952052 shares were traded. GTLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.88.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GTLB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $104.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on September 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $63.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when McBride Michael Eugene sold 6,832 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 307,440 led to the insider holds 876,010 shares of the business.

GV 2021 GP, L.L.C. bought 182,312 shares of GTLB for $6,307,812 on Nov 09. The Member of 10% Group now owns 1,294,527 shares after completing the transaction at $34.60 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, GV 2021 GP, L.L.C., who serves as the Member of 10% Group of the company, bought 39,423 shares for $36.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,428,187 and bolstered with 1,112,215 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLB has reached a high of $97.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.03.

Shares Statistics:

GTLB traded an average of 1.99M shares per day over the past three months and 3.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 148.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.99M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GTLB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.18M with a Short Ratio of 10.67M, compared to 6.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.50% and a Short% of Float of 10.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.48M to a low estimate of $105.04M. As of the current estimate, GitLab Inc.’s year-ago sales were $59.24M, an estimated increase of 79.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.28M, an increase of 53.30% less than the figure of $79.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $122.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118.47M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $420.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $412.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $413.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.65M, up 63.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $586.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $623.59M and the low estimate is $562.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.