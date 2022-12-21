There is a good chance Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $3.05 in the prior trading day, Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) closed at $3.15, up 3.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2158272 shares were traded. RSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9900.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RSI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On June 28, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $12.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on April 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when CARLIN GREGORY A sold 23,096 shares for $4.00 per share. The transaction valued at 92,384 led to the insider holds 1,594,402 shares of the business.

CARLIN GREGORY A sold 58,121 shares of RSI for $242,365 on Nov 15. The 10% Owner now owns 1,617,498 shares after completing the transaction at $4.17 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, CARLIN GREGORY A, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 16,343 shares for $4.12 each. As a result, the insider received 67,333 and left with 1,675,619 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RSI has reached a high of $17.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7612, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3567.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 727.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 616.3k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.07M. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RSI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.28M, compared to 4.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.32% and a Short% of Float of 7.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $156.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $159.8M to a low estimate of $150.09M. As of the current estimate, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $122.92M, an estimated increase of 27.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $178.83M, an increase of 37.00% over than the figure of $27.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $185.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $171.6M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $623.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $613.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $488.11M, up 25.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $751.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $794.3M and the low estimate is $690.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.