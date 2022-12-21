There Is Still Room For Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) was $0.34 for the day, down -4.13% from the previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0145 from its previous closing price. On the day, 736671 shares were traded. ASXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3515 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3350.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASXC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

On May 26, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Starling William N JR sold 27,010 shares for $0.40 per share. The transaction valued at 10,804 led to the insider holds 13,846 shares of the business.

Kwo Elizabeth bought 18,000 shares of ASXC for $9,558 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 72,201 shares after completing the transaction at $0.53 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Milne David Bruce, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 225,000 shares for $0.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 139,041 and bolstered with 619,884 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASXC has reached a high of $1.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4176, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4797.

Shares Statistics:

ASXC traded an average of 751.23K shares per day over the past three months and 730.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 236.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ASXC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.8M with a Short Ratio of 10.50M, compared to 8.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.14% and a Short% of Float of 4.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.4M to a low estimate of $2.4M. As of the current estimate, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02M, an estimated increase of 184.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.2M, an increase of 69.60% less than the figure of $184.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.23M, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.26M and the low estimate is $15.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 102.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.