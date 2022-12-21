There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS).

As of close of business last night, FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s stock clocked out at $397.28, down -5.39% from its previous closing price of $419.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$22.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 659283 shares were traded. FDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $420.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $396.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FDS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $453.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on March 30, 2022, with a $453 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Snow Frederick Philip sold 2,500 shares for $463.67 per share. The transaction valued at 1,159,175 led to the insider holds 8,247 shares of the business.

Snow Frederick Philip sold 2,500 shares of FDS for $1,069,850 on Nov 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 8,247 shares after completing the transaction at $427.94 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, Robie Robert J., who serves as the EVP, Head of Trading&Analytics of the company, sold 2,800 shares for $424.50 each. As a result, the insider received 1,188,600 and left with 598 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FactSet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FDS has reached a high of $495.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $345.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 431.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 415.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FDS traded 272.79K shares on average per day over the past three months and 290.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FDS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 619.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.53M, compared to 574.17k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.08, FDS has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.97. The current Payout Ratio is 32.70% for FDS, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 06, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.74 and a low estimate of $3.37, while EPS last year was $3.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.66, with high estimates of $3.8 and low estimates of $3.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.89 and $14.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.79. EPS for the following year is $16.4, with 15 analysts recommending between $16.96 and $15.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84B, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.28B and the low estimate is $2.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.