There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: MICT Inc. (MICT).

In the latest session, MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) closed at $0.89 down -15.46% from its previous closing price of $1.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1623 from its previous closing price. On the day, 748849 shares were traded. MICT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8500.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MICT Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on August 04, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.25.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MICT has reached a high of $1.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8691, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7093.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MICT has traded an average of 408.25K shares per day and 436.42k over the past ten days. A total of 129.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.84M. Insiders hold about 16.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MICT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.54M, compared to 2.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $15.88M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $23.45M to a low estimate of $23.45M. As of the current estimate, MICT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $824k, an estimated increase of 1,827.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.56M, an increase of 7.00% less than the figure of $1,827.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.37M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MICT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17M, up 4,646.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $154.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $154.37M and the low estimate is $154.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 177.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.