There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) closed the day trading at $9.52 down -1.45% from the previous closing price of $9.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7233358 shares were traded. CHPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHPT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 20, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $18 from $24 previously.

On September 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 17, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Loewenthal William J sold 3,115 shares for $10.94 per share. The transaction valued at 34,090 led to the insider holds 435,943 shares of the business.

Loewenthal William J sold 3,115 shares of CHPT for $43,710 on Nov 02. The Chief Product Officer now owns 435,943 shares after completing the transaction at $14.03 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Hughes Michael D, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $15.11 each. As a result, the insider received 377,865 and left with 955,094 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has reached a high of $20.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.31.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHPT traded about 8.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHPT traded about 10.21M shares per day. A total of 341.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.11M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CHPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 40.11M with a Short Ratio of 43.21M, compared to 41.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.80% and a Short% of Float of 14.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.71 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $505.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $461.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $482.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.01M, up 100.00% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $755.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $901.2M and the low estimate is $600M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.